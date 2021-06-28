Dublin Bus investigating after driver allegedly slut-shamed woman wearing ‘belly top’

Dublin Bus has launched an investigation after a woman claimed she was “slut-shamed” and initially refused entry on the bus because of her clothes.

The incident happened on Saturday morning when the woman was stopped from boarding the bus after a driver told her she was wearing inappropriate clothing.

The woman, who was travelling into the city centre, she said was wearing “full-length joggers and a belly top”.

She alleges that the driver asked her to cover up before getting on the bus.

She was eventually allowed on but she claimed that the incident had left her feeling distressed.

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus said the transport company is investigating the claim and is in touch with the young woman.

They said: “Dublin Bus has received this complaint and is in correspondence with the complainant on the matter which is being investigated.

“All complaints and incidents reported to Dublin Bus are taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly as per the Dublin Bus Customer Charter and internal procedures.”