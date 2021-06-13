Dublin Bus attacks in Clondalkin that ‘put lives at risk’ slammed as ‘totally unacceptable’

- Advertisement -

Attacks on a popular Dublin Bus route that forced its curtailment have been slammed as “totally unacceptable”.

Route 13 was forced to stop serving Bawnogue on Friday evening due to ant-social behaviour in the area.

The yobs who forced the diversion of the service were condemned by local TD Eoin O Broin.

He said: “Attacks on busses in Bawnogue are totally unacceptable. They put drivers, passengers and others lives at risk.

“But punishing the wider community by cancelling evening services doesn’t solve the problem.

“I will be contacting Dublin Bus, the National Transport Authority and the gardai to try and get the issue resolved.

“We need to stop the anti social behaviour & get our busses running again.”

The route was diverted from Friday evening at 7:30pm before resuming on Saturday.

Dublin Bus said on Friday: “We wish to advise customers that due to anti-social behaviour buses will not serve Bawnogue from 1930hrs to last bus June 11th.

“Nearest stop Nangor Road. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

