Dublin Bay South residents demand action on sea sewage as swimmers become ill

Residents of Dublin Bay South are demanding action on the sea sewage in the area as it’s causing swimmers to become ill.

The sea has been over capacity for years and heavy rain is leading to sewage being released into the Bay, which has resulted in more than one in five bay users becoming sick.

The campaigners say the water is contaminated with e-coli, and that people in the area are demanding action.

An online petition has gathered over 21,000 signatures already.

It is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide more testing of the water in the area.

Peter Whelehan of SOS Dublin Bay believes that testing should be carried out year round.

He said: “Extensive research into data provided by Irish Water and local authorities in Dublin revealed that from 2017 to 2020, 8.875 million cubic metres of untreated sewage and storm waters was discharged into Dublin Bay from overflow tanks located at the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“This figure does not include other significant discharges from the 410 Storm Water Overflows in the Dublin region which are not measured but are thought to exceed the discharges from the plant.

“This equates to 3,550 full size Olympic 50 metre pools over the four year period and averages out at 74 Olympic pools full of untreated waste water each month!”

Merrion Strand currently has a permanent swimming ban. Other swimming spots and beaches that have earned regular bans include Seapoint, Whiterock, Killiney, and Balbriggan.

The water quality testing is infrequent and there needs to be more regular testing completed throughout the year, according to Mr Whelehan.

He says the test results need to be published immediately, so swimmers have timely information.

Previously, water testing was only done in the bay during the bathing season, which runs from June to September, even though swimming is a year round exercise for many.

Mr Whelehan also thinks that the UV treatment filter at Ringsend needs to be turned on all year round in order to reduce the bacterial load being emitted into the Irish Sea.

Ringsend Sewage Plant, which operates its disinfection system for just four months of the year, is set to increase its capacity to allow for year-round protection.

Irish Water says it will commence testing at the Ringsend plant outside of the traditional bathing season but the extent of this is yet to be confirmed.

