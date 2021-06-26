Dublin Airport update as Trinity professor says that international travel should resume on July 19

With many pubs desperate to hear an update for the government on whether they’ll be allowed to resume indoor service from July 5 and avoid a catastrophic loss in summer revenue, many are also asking the question if the a delay on indoor service will also lead to delays on other key dates, such as the return on of non-essential international travel on July 19.

With the Taoiseach acknowledging that the Government is still “very concerned” about the extremely contagious Covid Delta variant that is rampaging all across Europe, many are divided on whether restrictions should end immediately when a large proportion of “younger generations” are still unvaccinated.

Speaking to RTE’s Brendan O’Connor this morning, Professor Kingston Mills of Trinity College said he thinks international travel will resume.

According to the professor, the UK wasn’t tight enough with their restrictions on travel early on from India and that’s why they are seeing such a spike in cases of the Delta variant.

He said: “The UK were lax on the travel from India and that allowed the Indian variant in, which is now the dominant variant in the UK and is becoming dominant in Northern Ireland.”

He added that it’s inevitable that Delta will become dominant here and that we must be careful in our approach to reopening, as there are numbers of cases of delta coming in here through travel, with most of them being transmitted locally now.”

However, O’Connor asked that once we follow the precautions necessary for the Digital Covid passport, will it be reasonable to open international travel on July 19.

“Yes, I think if the travel is confined to those who are fully vaccinated or recovered from infection and have the appropriate testing in place for pre and post-travel I think that it’s possible,” replied. Professor Mills.

“I think the combination of vaccination fully with proper testing should permit safe international travel.”

