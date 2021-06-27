Dublin Airport update as dozens of people travelling from red-list countries flee mandatory hotel quarantine

Several people travelling from red-list countries have fled mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland.

75 people have broken the rules and left their hotel quarantining facility before being allowed to leave.

Only 24 people returned to their accommodation “voluntarily” after Gardaí intervened in the situation.

Sources in the MHQ system confirmed that a small number of people escaped every week since March 26 according to The Sunday Times.

But more than a dozen people fled without permission in the past week alone.

As of June 21, 2,304 people appealed to leave mandatory quarantine with 308 requests being granted.

6,825 people have entered with the vast majority complying with the restrictions since the introduction of MHQ.

And up to June 18, 274 quarantine residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

Hotel sources said that the issues lie with people who have travelled to Turkey for cosmetic procedures.

Other travellers are using stories of feeling suicidal while seeking permission to leave quarantine according to the paper reports.

It is a criminal offence for any person to leave MHQ without permission and gardai are currently investigating 119 confirmed breaches of MHQ regulations.

If found guilty the person can be fined up to €2000, jailed for one month or both.

This legislation to extend the MHQ system will remain in place until at least July 31st.

