Dublin Airport travel update with new flying safety guidelines introduced for non-essential travel

July 19 remains the day when non-essential international travel returns to Dublin Airport but that doesn’t mean the flying experience will be the same pre-covid.

Aer Lingus has unveiled the new safety measures they’ve introduced to keep both staff and customers safe while flying.

Before you board your flight, there’ll be a number of safety features in place throughout Dublin Airport.

These include social distancing and reduced contact from check-in to security.

You’ll also see protective screens throughout the airport as well as all staff wearing face masks.

Aer Lingus pre-boarding safety measures

Aer Lingus recommend checking in online and using self-service bag drop facilities where possible.

They have closed their lounge in Dublin Airport and JFK, but Aer Lingus’ Heathrow lounge remains open.

Boarding a flight will be done in “small groups” and according to your seat number.

When you arrive at your boarding gate, you scan your own boarding card and show your passport/ID to the waiting Aer Lingus staff.

This measure means priority boarding is a thing of the past.

Skin temperature screening may be in place at Dublin Airport. If a customer fails the screening or is identified as symptomatic, they will be refused travel.

On-board safety measures

Aer Lingus has introduced a state-of-the-art filtration system on all flights. It’s the same type of filtration system that’s used in hospitals.

The filtration system is 99.7% effective at removing airborne particles from viruses and bacteria. Cabin air is replaced every three minutes. This results in air that’s essentially sterile and particle-free, according to Aer Lingus.

The interior of every plane is disinfected daily.

Hospital-grade disinfectant is used throughout the plane. Seat coverings, floors and lockers are all sprayed using that disinfectant.

Tray tables, armrests and windows will also be cleaned daily.

It’s mandatory for all passengers to wear a mask while on-board unless they have a medical reason, in which case they must show a medical certificate to prove this.

Young children who are not able to wear a face mask are exempt.

In-flight service

A reduced in-flight service has been introduced by Aer Lingus with contactless payment for all purchases.

There will also be reduced movement throughout the plane for passengers. If you’re flying on a regional Aer Lingus flight, be aware that there will be no in-flight service.