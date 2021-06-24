Dublin Airport travel latest: Loganair launch new service between the capital and Aberdeen

Loganair is to launch a new service between Dublin Airport and Aberdeen from September.

The airline will operate a four times weekly service on a 49-seater Embraer 145 regional aircraft from September 5, increasing frequency to a daily service from March next year.

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison hailed the new route, saying he was looking forward to working closely with the airline.

He said: “Aberdeen is one of Scotland’s most vibrant cities, offering a rich cultural calendar, lively nightlife, scenic coastline, and many spectacular parks and gardens.

“We are very pleased to welcome the return of Loganair services to Dublin Airport, and I have no doubt that this new route will be popular in both directions for Irish and British customers. We will work closely with Loganair to promote its new service.”

Loganair Commercial Director Kay Ryan also hailed the “exciting” development.

She said: “We are truly excited to be operating this important service and pleased to be able to step in and quickly restore the vital link between these two great cities.

“We also anticipate strong interest from passengers in Aberdeen, and the surrounding areas, who are eager to spend time in Ireland.”

Before the pandemic, Dublin Airport welcomed a total of 32.9 million passengers, making it the tenth largest airport in the European Union with flights to more than 190 destinations in 42 countries operated by almost 50 airlines.

Last year passenger numbers declined by 78% to almost 7.4 million following to the shutdown of most flights due to the pandemic.

