Dublin Airport new restrictions for UK arrivals in bid to keep international travel start date

The Government is set to introduce new travel restrictions on people from the UK flying into Dublin Airport in the hope of reducing the Delta variant risk.

The Cabinet had been debating what set of restrictions they can put on arrivals from the UK.

So far, it looks like arrivals who have not been vaccinated will have to self-isolate for 10 days under the new legislation.

They will have to show a negative PCR test on day five of isolation and again on day 10 before they are allowed to leave.

Even if you’ve been vaccinated, you still have to self-isolate for five days and produce a negative PCR test on the fifth day in order to leave.

The Cabinet believe these fresh restrictions are a necessary tool in order for the country to fully reopen to international travel on July 19.

The Delta variant has gone on to become the dominant strain in the UK and has led British PM, Boris Johnson, to delay their full reopening by four weeks.

To help combat the Delta variant in Ireland, the gap between first and second dose vaccines has been reduced from 12 – 8 weeks.

The vaccines are over 90% effective against the Delta variant if you’ve had both doses. But, that drops to a little over 30% if you’ve only had one.

Those who are waiting for a second dose will begin to receive texts over the coming weeks to confirm a second appointment.