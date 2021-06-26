Dublin Airport heartbreaking gesture after tragic death of ‘incredible’ Donabate woman

Dublin Airport’s security team joined Donabate locals and the St Pat’s GAA club to line the road before a local woman’s funeral this week.

Sharon O’Brien, a first aid volunteer for the GAA club’s ‘Mini All-Ireland’ tournament, passed away on June 19, and a funeral was held in Donabate on Tuesday morning.

But due to current coronavirus restrictions allowing only 50 people were allowed to attend the service, so team members from the airport, as well as St Pat’s lined the streets as she was brought to St. Patrick’s Church.

“This morning, after the buzz of Mini All Ireland week, our thoughts turn sombre as we remember our friend and fellow Mini All Ireland volunteer Sharon O’Brien,” a post on the ‘StPatsGAA’ facebook page read.

“Sharon was a familiar face during past Mini All Irelands, she was the comforting, supportive face of the First Aid tent and things always ran smoothly when she was on the job.







(Image: StPatsGAA/Facebook)



“It was a tremendous shock to get the news of her death on the morning of Finals Day.

“She was remembered ahead of both the Senior Finals with a minute’s silence and round of applause held in her memory.

“Her son Mikey carries on her giving tradition completing his Bronze Gaisce Award through his volunteer coaching at our Academy.

“Although only in TY, he worked so well with the children and also with the adult coaches who were always delighted to have him in their groups.

“We were honoured to be asked to line the road as Sharon makes her way to the church.

“We’re holding her husband John and her children Lucy, Mikey and Sean very much in our thoughts – today and in the times ahead.”

The Donabate Village Facebook page also posted a message honoring her, which said: “What an incredible woman, Sharon will be sadly missed by the Village.

“Thank you to to all who turned out including ESB, Dublin Airport security teams and StPatsGAA.”

