A man who caused a massive security alert at Dublin Airport by claiming he was armed now says the ordeal was “bullsh*t”.

Portuguese chef Adriano Rocha (42) made gun gestures with his hands and claiming he was going to shoot someone in the middle of the Departures lounge on Sunday afternoon.

The incident saw armed members of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit rush to the scene shortly before 1pm.

Yesterday Mr Rocha appeared before Dublin District Court where he pleaded guilty to giving a false alarm under Section 43 of the Air Navigation and Transport Act 1988.

But speaking to The Star after the case, Mr Rocha claimed the incident was all a “misunderstanding” and says he acted the way he did as he was annoyed he’d missed his flight back to Portugal.

“I plead guilty because if I was to fight it, it would take two months.

“It’s all bullsh*t. I felt threatened. This was stress, two days. I hadn’t slept. I never mentioned shoot. I was upset.

“The first flight I missed and I was stressed out and my emotions came out of me,” he said.

The court heard that witnesses saw him making gun gestures — but he told us he was sorry for this and his arm movements were not intentional.

“Because maybe I speak too much maybe.

“No, when I talk sometimes I’m very expressive with my hands. I make movements like this.” Mr Rocha added that when he was apprehended at the airport he became more upset.

“Yeah only thing is I felt threatened and I start crying like a baby,” he said.

Yesterday, presiding Judge Treasa Kelly granted bail once Adriano surrendered his travel documentation.

The judge then ordered him to bring €300 to his sentence hearing which is taking place today.

The court heard the chef, of Qudtiro Estradas Sitiro, Dos Alamos, Gui Albuffire, Portugal, had just finished up a stint working in the west of Ireland and was trying to get home.

Erratic

In evidence, Garda Paul Murphy said Rocha was waiting at the departure gate “when he became extremely erratic”.

“He was getting up and down on his seat, on two occasions he made gestures with his hands like a gun,” Garda Murphy said.

He was heard saying “I have a gun, I’m going to shoot someone” in the lounge at the departure gate. He added that those in the vicinity heard him and “became alarmed” and contacted the gardai.

They rushed to the scene and confirmed he had no weapon, but the court heard there was an “initial concern because of the nature” of the call, but it emerged that the “whole incident wasn’t as serious as first thought”.

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.