Dublin Airport bound Ryanair plane described as ‘game changer’ takes off for first time

A new Ryanair plane which has been described as a “game changer” will land in Dublin Airport for the first time this evening.

The Boeing 737 Max 8-200 took off from Boeing Field in Seattle at 1am local time and is expected to arrive in the capital shortly before 6pm.

The budget airline currently only flies the Boeing 737-800, also known as the NG, but this is set to change after the company ordered at total of 210 of the special high capacity variant.

Dublin Airport shared the exciting news that the first one will soon be arriving in the city.

The airport tweeted: The first @Ryanair Boeing 737 Max 8-200 (EI-HEN) is en route from Boeing Field in Seattle to @DublinAirport. Due to arrive here shortly before 6pm local time.”

The first of the 197-seat Max’s will enter service at the end of June, with the new fleet expected to be based at Dublin Airport and London Stansted.

The Max was involved in two tragedies shortly after they entered service.

Lion Air flight 610 came down in October 2018 shortly after leaving Jakarta, claiming the lives of 189 people.

March 2019, 157 passengers died on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 after being downed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa.

A fatal malfunction of a software system designed to allow pilots to handle the jets was blamed for most tragedies.

The planes were grounded for 20 months while safety enhancements were made before re-entering service in December 2020.

But Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is confident passengers will have no problem flying on the new planes and has offered travellers the chance to switch planes if they do not want to fly on the new jet.

“So confident are we in this aircraft, so confident our passengers will want to travel on this aircraft, we’ll allow them to offload if they don’t want to travel on a Max,” he told The Independent.

“They won’t get a refund but they can travel on the next available flight on that route.

“If you’re reluctant to fly on the Max you can offload and fly on the next ‘NG’ aircraft – which thankfully in Stansted or in Dublin won’t be very long behind you.”

Mr O’Leary added the Max has carried over one million passengers since it returned to service with no major incidents and said he believes people will “love” flying on the new plane.