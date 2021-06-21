Dublin actor Barry Keoghan ‘blessed’ to get to work on great films with the best talent in Hollywood

Leading Irish actor Barry Keoghan admits he is “blessed” to get to work on great films with some of the best talent in Hollywood.

The young Dubliner has been rubbing shoulders and gaining praise from the likes of Angelina Jolie – but insists his good fortune is not down to luck.

“It’s brilliant, I’m blessed,” the Eternals and Batman star said.

“I never say ‘lucky’ because I don’t believe in good luck, but I am blessed to be working alongside incredible actresses and actors and amazing crew and directors, and everyone else who goes behind these movies that we make. I really am blessed.”

The 28-year-old’s success is all the more remarkable, given his tough background, which included his mum dying from a heroin overdose when he was just 12 years old.

He and his brother subsequently entered foster care and moved between 13 different homes, before being taken in and raised by his grandmother Patricia and aunt Lorraine.

Speaking of his mother now, Keoghan told the Sunday Independent’s Life magazine that he believes she would be proud of his achievements.

He said: “She’d be super proud. I really hope that she is proud. I get these moments when I go into rooms and I’m looking for some sort of support.

“And I come out of that room going, ‘Where did that energy or that push come from?’ and that’s herself, I really believe that. I know she’s alongside me, enjoying all this.”

He said that the COVID-19 lockdown has been tough on his nanny. and has promised to pay for her to go on a cruise when the pandemic is finally over.

However, Barry says his grandmother is not easily impressed by his glamorous life in Hollywood.

He added: “I could tell her I’m working with Brad Pitt and she’d say,

‘Yeah?’ and then I’d say I’m working with Phil Mitchell in Eastenders and she’d go, ‘Aaaah! No way!’ That’s the attitude there and I love it.”

And Barry, who is currently starring in a new Guinness ad celebrating the re-opening of pubs, says it’s the same in his local, The Bridge Tavern in Summerhill, where his pals keep his feet firmly on the ground.

“The Bridge Tavern is right where I live and it’s been brilliant to us over the years. My nanny walks in and gets her seat no matter who’s sitting there.

“I’m dying for the pubs to fully reopen.

“All I get is, ‘Alright Hollywood, get us a drink there, would ye?’ That’s all I’m referred to as, ‘Hollywood’. I’ve no first name.

“But it’s great to have that sense of humility and being brought back down if you think you’re any way with the stars.

“You can tend to get a little bit that way when you’re being looked after on movies and you don’t have to lift a finger.

“It’s kind of dangerous. Gorgeous but dangerous.”

Meanwhile, keoghan says that while he has enjoyed playing varied roles in his career so far, he is now planning to land more ‘leading man’ roles.

He added: “At the minute I’m looking at getting a bit bulkier; to get away from the typecasting and stuff and to broaden the roles that I’m being offered.

“Because I’ve played a lot of parts where I’m the villain or the kid, and now I’m looking to transition into a leading man. It’s part of the plan.

“There’s a stereotype that leading men tend to be more muscly but they can’t show feelings, they have to be a ‘man’s man’.

“I want to size up to show that no matter what size you are, you can show your feelings and be vulnerable. It’s part of a plan at the minute.”

