Dropbox Capture, to record screen and share it using the power of Dropbox

Dropbox has a function that can help us share experiences we have on a day-to-day basis with our computer.

This is Dropbox Capture, a function available to install on Windows and macOS, capable of recording the screen, with our face included, and sharing it immediately without the need to send emails with huge videos inside.

The idea is that we can share work and ideas with video messages and screenshots, to replace meetings and long emails with video messages. We just have to record and share with a few clicks, as we do today with solutions like Loom and the like.

The videos obtained can be marked with text, shapes, drawings and arrows, thus being easy to highlight virtually any part of the screen that we want to call.

Screenshots and videos comply with Dropbox’s policies for security and privacy. At all times we can see who is viewing the files and configure access controls.

You can try it for free, just go to dropbox.com/capture and download the corresponding program.

It is important to bear in mind that the recorded content will occupy space in our Dropbox account, so if you have a free account that is very limited in space, it is better to use other local alternatives and send the results with applications such as Wetransfer or Smash.