Dramatic video shows gorse fires raging metres away from people out enjoying game of golf in Howth

These were the dramatic scenes in Howth this afternoon as gorse fires raged just metres away from people out enjoying a game of golf.

Road users in the area are beig urged to take caution as the smoke from the flames could impact visibility while driving.

This comes after Dublin Fire Brigade warned of the risk of wildfires as crowds gather in the warm weather.

A spokeswoman for DFB told Dublin Live: “Firefighters have been at various locations around Howth extinguishing wildfires for the past seven days or so.

“These fires are challenging to extinguish as they are in difficult to reach locations and on uneven terrain. Spread of the fires is rapid as the vegetation is dry and breezes help spread the flames.









“Firefighters are using light-weight firefighting hose, and backpacks, which have been designed for these types of fire.

“We are prioritising the extinguishing of fires close to property and infrastructure such as electricity and telephone poles.”

Dublin Fire Brigade are urging people to be fire aware and to alert emergency services if they notice something straight away.

The spokeswoman said: “We are appealing to people visiting Howth, and other natural amenities, to be fire aware. The increase of human activity in this areas bring with it a higher incidence of fire.

“You should not light any camp fires or barbecues, take care when disposing of smoking materials and report anti-social or suspicious behaviour to An Garda Siochana.

“Should you come across a wildfire, retreat to a safe position and alert us on 112 or 999. Don’t assume someone else has rang. The earlier we know about the fire, the quicker we can extinguish it.

“More information can be found on the Community Fire Safety page of our website www.dublinfirebrigade.ie, and up to date information is available on our twitter feed.”









The comes as Dublin basks in sunshine today with highs of 21 degrees and clear skies.

Wildfires can have catastrophic impacts on upland habitats and rural communities, putting homes, property and lives at risk and diverting emergency services from their main tasks.

And the DFB have warned that wildfires are still happening and are urging the public to “take care” when lighting BBQs or cigarettes.

They have even issued a warning about car exhausts.

Forest fires are extremely dangerous as dead moorland vegetation can dry out very fast and it becomes highly flammable.

A Yellow Warning is in place in all areas where hazardous fine fuels such as dead grasses, gorse and heather are present in proximity to forests and other assets.

This will remain until the end of the main peak fire season in September 2021 unless otherwise upgraded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter .