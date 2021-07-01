Dramatic footage shows hero passerby rescue drowning man from the Liffey

This is the dramatic moment a drowning man was rescued from the Liffey by a heroic passerby.

The quick-thinking man, who was driving to work, stopped and got out of the van as soon as he saw a woman screaming by Wellington Quay this morning.

He immediately leapt into action and jumped into the Liffey to save the victim who was face down in the water.

Witness Jimy Woods, who took the video, hailed the man’s bravery and quick thinking calling him a “genuinely nice guy”.

He told Dublin Live: “The guy just stopped his work van in the middle of the quays and jumped out when he saw the man was in the water face down.

“Then my brother-in-law went down there and helped pull him out. He was trying to resuscitate him and shaking him.

“He helped him up the steps. He was just a very modest man.

“As soon as the ambulance and the guards arrived he just got in his van and drove off to Kildare Village. Just a genuinely nice guy.”

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time but Dublin Live has contacted the gardai for a comment.