Drahi’s mysterious jump gives BT a lot to think about

Patrick Drahi has put BT bosses in a bind. Three weeks after taking over 12% of the British telecommunications operator, the French-Israeli billionaire’s motives remain unclear. The possible use of derivatives to carry out your foray suggests that your financial exposure may be limited. This only deepens the mystery.

BT’s shares were at 185 pence when Drahi emerged as the largest shareholder in the former state monopoly. At that price, its 1.2 billion shares would have cost 2.2 billion pounds (2.6 billion euros). The Altice Europe founder probably paid less, as BT shares have risen a quarter since the beginning of May. Even so, it is still a considerable outlay.

However, Drahi may not have put in the full sum. One way to save is to use the so-called stock necklace. It is a put option, bought from a bank, which gives the investor the right to sell the shares at a lower price. This puts a floor under the investment, allowing the buyer to use more energetic leverage.

The other side of the structure is a price cap, through a call option, which allows the counterpart bank to buy the shares if they rise beyond a certain amount. The bank usually hedges its exposure by selling an equivalent number of shares short. This would explain why the number of BT shares loaned went from 250 million to 1.25 billion at the beginning of June.

Drahi is silent. But if this theory is correct, it would mean that the tycoon has acquired 12% of BT’s voting rights, but has limited its exposure to movements in its share price. This is at odds with his belief in the bright future of this £ 20 billion (€ 23 billion) company.

One possible explanation is that Drahi couldn’t afford to buy the shares outright. This could change if your Altice Europe sells its business in Portugal, which according to Reuters could be valued at 6,000 million euros. Drahi could then reap the rewards of any BT reorganization, such as the partial sale of its Openreach broadband network, which generates an EBITDA of 3 billion pounds (3.5 billion), but needs to spend 15 billion pounds (17 billion euros). ) in fiber laying across the UK.

Drahi is fond of these arrangements. He sold half of Altice’s Portuguese fiber optic network to Morgan Stanley at a multiple of 18 times ebitda in 2019. These multiples offer a clue to his thinking, although he is not pressuring BT to sell a stake in Openreach, he reported. Reuters on Monday, citing a person familiar with the situation. For now, however, BT’s other shareholders can only guess.