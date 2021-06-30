DOOM Eternal with ray tracing and DLSS 2.0: Up to twice the performance

DOOM Eternal received yesterday, finally, the long-awaited update that has brought the hardware accelerated ray tracing support, and also technology DLSS 2.0, an intelligent image reconstruction system that many of our readers will know chooses and combines different images at a lower than native resolution to create a high-quality rescaled image that achieves the target resolution.

The combination of ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 in DOOM Eternal allows us to enjoy a significant improvement in image quality, as well as a noticeable increase in performance. It is important to note, however, that DLSS 2.0 gives its best in 1440p resolutions and especially in 4KSince, as we have said, part of a rendering resolution lower than the native one, and when we move in 1080p resolution, a significant bottleneck is generated at the CPU level because we start from very low resolutions.

For example, if we configure DOOM Eternal with DLSS 2.0 in performance mode and 4K resolution, only 50% of the pixels will be rendered, which means that the starting resolution to rebuild the image will be 1080p. Obviously the performance improvement will be noticeable, but if we set it to 1080p with DLSS 2.0 in performance mode, base resolution will be too low, 540p. At that level there is a performance improvement, but it is smaller, and there will be a brutal CPU-level bottleneck.

Test equipment used to move DOOM Eternal

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit operating system.

Ryzen 7 5800X (Zen 3) processor with eight cores and sixteen threads at 3.8 GHz-4.7 GHz.

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra motherboard.

32 GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 3,200 MHz CL16 RAM (four modules).

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix White cooling system with three Corsair ML RGB 120mm fans.

RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card with 12 GB of GDDR6X.

Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus sound card.

500 GB Samsung Evo 850 SSD (operating system).

4TB Corsair MP400 PCIE NVMe SSD.

2TB Corsair MP600 Core PCIE NVMe SSD.

960GB Corsair MP510 NVMe PCIE SSD.

Seagate 2TB SHDD with 8GB SSD as cache.

Corsair AX1000 80 Plus Titanium Power Supply with 80 Plus Titanium certification.

Six Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB fans.

Lightning Node Core and Commander CORE to control fans and lighting.

Corsair 5000D Airflow chassis.

Ray Tracing in DOOM Eternal: What’s Improved?

The ray tracing that id Software has implemented in DOOM Eternal focuses on improving the quality of reflections, and applies to all types of surfaces, both opaque and transparent, and is also noticeable in the DOOM Slayer’s weapons, in his armor and in the visor of his helmet, although the latter will only be appreciated in the cinematic scenes, as you may have imagined.

DOOM Eternal without ray tracing

DOOM Eternal with ray tracing

To achieve optimal image quality results and maintain a good level of performance, the implementation of ray tracing has been combined with screen space reflections. This is clearly seen in many situations, in which we can see that, with the ray tracing deactivated, we have quite careful partial reflections that, when activating said technology, greatly improve and overcome the most important limitation of said technique, which is unable to show reflections of elements that have not been rendered and are visible on screen.

The result is excellent. The quality of the reflections is fantastic, both by definition and precision when applied to each type of surface. In this sense, I want you to pay special attention to the scene that you will see just below these lines, as you can see the reflections are produced with incredible realism even in the fragments of broken glass, and thanks to ray tracing it is possible to visualize, as indicated, graphic elements that do not appear rendered in the visible image, that is, in the player’s perspective.

DOOM Eternal without ray tracing

DOOM Eternal with ray tracing

DOOM Eternal without ray tracing

DOOM Eternal with ray tracing

We can also see, in the second round of images, that the intensity of the reflections varies depending on the surface, which shows what a good job id Software has done with the implementation of ray tracing in DOOM Eternal. We must not forget that, in addition, ray tracing reflects each and every element which should appear in a realistic reflection, that is, skip neither enemies nor DOOM Slayer, which we have seen in other games, like Cyberpunk 2077, for example.

DOOM Eternal without ray tracing

DOOM Eternal with ray tracing

DLSS 2.0 in DOOM Eternal: Over 200 FPS with Active Ray Tracing

It is clear that activating ray tracing is a significant drop in performance. This is totally normal, since it is a very demanding technology that consumes many resources. Both the RTX 20 series and RTX 30 series have RT cores that accelerate this workload, allowing an RTX 2060, for example, you can move it in 1080p with maximum quality at more than 80 FPS (native resolution). If we raise the resolution to 1440p, this graphics card achieves 60 FPS on average, while the RTX 3060 Ti exceeds 100 FPS.

When making the leap to 4K, only the most powerful graphics cards can handle the type working with ray tracing and native resolution in DOOM Eternal. The RTX 3080 Ti, NVIDIA’s second most powerful graphics card in the general consumer market, achieves averages over 100 FPS, but if we activate the DLSS 2.0 in performance mode that figure goes up to exceed 150 FPS.

The DLSS 2.0 makes a very important difference in DOOM Eternal, so much so that, as we can see in the performance graphs that NVIDIA has published, gets to double the rate of frames per second. For example, an RTX 2080 Ti can move DOOM Eternal with ray tracing in 4K with averages of more than 50 FPS working with native resolution, but if we activate the DLSS 2.0 in performance mode, this figure rises to exceed 100 FPS. Impressive, without a doubt.

DOOM Eternal with native resolution

DOOM Eternal with DLSS in quality mode

DOOM Eternal with DLSS in balanced mode

DOOM Eternal with DLSS in performance mode

Regarding the image quality when activating the DLSS 2.0, I must say that I have not seen any difference between the native mode, the DLSS 2.0 in quality mode and the performance mode. When activating the DLSS 2.0 in performance mode, there is a slight loss of sharpness, but there are no graphical failures, and this loss of quality is only appreciated when we stop to look carefully at the most distant elements of the map.

DOOM Eternal with native resolution

DOOM Eternal with DLSS in performance mode

In the attached images, you can expand by clicking on them, you have recreated the same scene with different configurations of DLSS 2.0, and also with DOOM Eternal running with said technology disabled. The consumption of graphics memory is reduced in 50 MB intervals when activating DLSS 2.0, which means that, if we activate the quality mode, it will consume 50 MB less, and with the performance mode the consumption will be reduced by 150 MB.

