Do you want to study web development online? Enter Lambda School

Today, knowing how to program is a highly efficient skill that can increase our possibilities for professional development both within a company and independently. If you feel the call and want to study web development, at times like these your best alternative would be to learn online.

After all, such a presentation gives you greater and faster access to the content you want to learn. Especially considering the current pandemic situation and how little by little the educational world is moving to digital platforms.

Due to the above, we can now find many more offers of web courses to be able to develop any skill we want. However, not all provide the same level of quality. Hence, alternatives like Lambda School have gained such popularity.

What Kinds of Web Development Careers Can You Study at Lambda School?

In case you hadn’t heard it named, Lambda School is a fully online technical training and education program. With it, people can master an element of programming at the bachelor’s level, but in much shorter times. All due to the intensive learning model by “bootcamps” with which they are handled.

Currently, if you want to study web development online, Lambda School gives you a wide range of possibilities. That way, you can devote your attention to what really interests you and what you would like to develop professionally in the future.

For that, it currently has four alternatives that you can choose from. Among them, one is a free introductory course and the other three are longer and more detailed intensive courses on different areas of the world of programming and web design.

‘Free Mini Code Bootcamp’

As we already mentioned, the first alternative is your ‘Free Mini Programming Bootcamp’. Within it, students will be able to learn by acquiring practice through real projects.

For this, it will work with the languages ​​HTML, CSS, Python and JavaScript. All through short, live classes, led by regular Lambda School data science and web development teachers. For the newer ones, this might be the best option to start.

But if you don’t have enough time to attend live classes, the program also offers the “Beginning Your Coding Journey” course. In it, classes for working with HTML and CSS are pre-recorded, so students can go at their own pace.

‘Data Science Course’

For its part, the most complete classes begin with the ‘Data Science Course’ taught in 6 months. This intensive helps those who want to study web development online to handle themselves like fish in water between topics such as applied statistics and predictive modeling.

Likewise, according to their page, they offer the possibility of deepening the knowledge they have in:

Phyton

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Data visualization

Predictive modeling

Linear algebra

Databases

Statistics and modeling

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

As it is an intensive model, virtual classes are given throughout the day from Monday to Friday. In other words, it starts at 8 am and ends at 5 pm, every day. In the Lambda School website, the different starting times and dates for the intensive course are presented, in fact the applications for the closest ones are open now, but they close this week.

‘Full Stack Web Dev Course’

For its part, another of the programs that have no waste at Lambda School is the ‘Full Stack Web Development Course’. For your case, it focuses particularly on web development, so it is perfect for those who seek to dedicate themselves to this area fully and study all its details online.

As presented by Lambda School, the curriculum for this course would end with a student capable of handling the following items:

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Do not give

React

Python

Redux

SQL

Here the course is also taught from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, for 6 months. The applications for the program are already open as well and will close this week, so, if you are interested, you are at the right time to take the big step.

‘Backend Development Course’

Finally, the platform also offers the possibility of studying online to perfectly handle the web development of the backend. That is, to train experts in programming “background” of web pages and programs, so that they can have all their functions in their optimal condition.

In the case of the students of the ‘backend development course’, Lambda School proposes to walk through the following points:

Bases

Java programming

Data structures and algorithms

Software engineering

‘Testing’

DynamoDB

Concurrent computing

Preparation for a programming interview.

Among all, this course is the newest and also one of the most complete. Therefore, its duration is 9 months instead of 6.

Why study web development online in studying at Lambda School and not elsewhere?

To begin with, it should be noted that the intensive models used by Lambda School already differentiate it from its possible competition. However, they are not the only thing that makes the technical education and training program special.

In fact, one of the elements that makes it more special is its registration fee system. The initial payment to access any of their courses would be $ 30,000. However, no new student should take a penny out of their pocket to access knowledge.

Lambda School has developed another mode of charging that allows them to earn money only when their students are already succeeding in the world of work. According to the contract, once they start to earn more than 50 thousand dollars a month, the person will pay 17% of their income for 2 years. That way, you will cover the initial tuition, only when you are truly able to pay it.

Also, if the person’s income falls below $ 50,000 again, then the collection system is suspended until they recover. In this way, Lambda School ensures that its success and growth go hand in hand with that of its students.

If the above data has made you see that Lambda School is the place to continue your professional development, you can start your journey to enroll in one of their courses. So in less than a year you will have gone from learning about online web development to exercising it as a professional career.

