Do you have a Mac with an M1 processor? So you can know the ‘apps’ that are already compatible

Apple unveiled its first Mac computers with processors made by Cupertino at the end of last year. It is, basically, a leap in terms of the architecture of all its chips that become part of the ARM ecosystem, the same one that has been used within the market for mobile phones and tablets, both iOS and Android. Which is a fundamental change in the platform. What does that mean? As you know perfectly well, making the leap from having Intel (x64) chips to other ARMs is basically changing the architecture of the entire environment, which means that applications have to be developed specifically to work on them. That is, those companies that have applications that work for Macs with Intel processors must develop a code that works and takes 100% of the potential of the new Apple Silicon. How can we know the available apps? All of the above does not mean that when you buy a Mac with an M1 chip you cannot do anything with it because you hardly have native applications for that processor, since Apple has taken great care to allow us to keep all the software thanks to Rosetta 2, a program that is capable of taking that code for Intel chips and transforming it into something manageable within the ARM ecosystem. It will not work 100% as efficiently as if it had been developed specifically for the new computers, but we will achieve almost identical performance to a Mac with Intel. The fact is that if you have a Mac with an M1 chip and you want to know what applications you have already adapted natively in ARM, you only have to access a web page that updates every day each new program that becomes part of the family (native) from Apple Silicon. The advantage of this site is that it not only indicates availability or not, but if it exists it specifies the version of the software that we need to have installed. Thus, in the case of Photoshop, for example, we only have to check the version installed on the Mac and the first one that Apple Silicon already supports to see if we have it working natively or not. Although there are cases that will need a separate specific download, such as Chrome or Edge, Google and Microsoft browsers. In both cases, when we decide to download the latest versions of its official pages, it will ask us expressly for which version of Mac we want it, if for computers with an Intel or M1 chip.