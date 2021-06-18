Do you have a community of friends with the same hobbies? What’s new on Facebook interests you

It is quite normal that we all have a hobby or a hobby that we practice whenever we can. It does not matter if it is a camping or modeling group, the fact is that it is always interesting to have tools to manage the day-to-day of your activity. It is not easy to send notifications to arrange events, or meet to talk (digitally), spend the day together telling us about our battles or avoid messes with clashes between members. And Facebook for these tasks can be a powerful ally, which is precisely what Mark Zuckerberg’s are looking for with the latest changes they have added to what they call the home page for administrators, in such a way that they are able to redirect each new publication or participation in the sense that the group needs. It is, to put it quickly, a dashboard enhancement that focuses on activity. Against “controversial” conversations This is another of the headaches of those who have a large group, keeping calm in those moments where a spark seems to set everything on fire. For that, Facebook has decided to improve the part of the moderation of comments that can be automatically corrected based on a series of criteria set by the administrator. In addition, from time to time there are situations in which some members cease to be members and go to a face-to-face state that does not correspond to them, within the group, so a tool is also necessary that allows only those who have the right to participate. do it. Hence, also, the inclusion of specific measures to proactively restrict and prevent comments or directly reject all those publications with links that, for whatever reason, we have decided to block. However, even if the administrator does not detect these problems, the new platform will be able to notify, thanks to what Facebook defines as “a new type of moderation alert called Conflict Alerts. This function notifies administrators when there could be conversations controversial or unhealthy in the group so they can take action on it. ” In addition, in the coming days there will also be a new function called “Member Summary” where the social network will show “administrators a consolidated summary of the activity of each member of the group. This includes the number of times that the members posted and commented, or the times their posts were deleted or muted in the group. ” As you can see, better tools to keep the peace.