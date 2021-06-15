DJI Mini SE, a drone for all budgets

DJI Mini SE has appeared on several Internet sites and will be an ideal model for any user to enter the exciting world of drones, for its sale price below the $ 300 barrier.

DJI largely dominates consumer drone sales and has great feature / price ratio models like the Mini 2 that we had a chance to thoroughly review. However, there are gadgets from other manufacturers that also call “drones” that you can buy at a much cheaper price. In our humble opinion they are not worth anything, but there they are.

Thinking of serving users who put the price ahead of other features and trying to open the world of the drone to a mass audience, DJI’s new model (not yet officially announced) points to an imminent launch to cover that market.

DJI Mini SE, the base to start with drones

The Verge He has sighted it in previous sale in the Walmart chain and the truth is that the images make it clear to us what it will be like. Based on the Mini 2, it is a compact quadcopter that when folded it fits in the palm of one hand, with a takeoff weight below the 250 gram barrier that marks the obligation of having to register these unmanned aircraft with the aviation authorities.

Your flight time is kept in the 31 minutes, but the reduction in performance (and price) affects other components such as the camera, which lowers the resolution of the 3-axis motorized stabilizer from 4K to 2.7K. The effective range of just over 4 kilometers is also lower, probably by using an older wireless transmission system instead of the OcuSync 2.0 used by DJI in its new models.

For the rest, we see in the kit the fantastic remote control of the Air 2 model, spare propellers, a battery and the wiring to connect to iOS or Android mobiles.

The main argument of this DJI Mini SE is a sale price of $ 299. Even without seeing it and knowing the brand’s models (and the accompanying software that is also vital in these devices) it will be the best drone that can be bought in this price range. We will update because the official launch seems imminent. We leave you with the analysis of the DJI Mini 2, an excellent model with a price of 459 euros and on which this DJI Mini SE is inspired.