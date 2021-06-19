Disney’s Disenchanted movie set in Wicklow open to the public until July

The Disenchanted movie set is now open to the public as production teams take a break until July.

Filming began on June 14 and came to a temporary end on June 18, with actors and film crews returning on July 21.

The Wicklow town underwent a blockbuster makeover which took weeks as buildings were transformed, town halls were built, and innumerable fake flowers took over to create the perfect fairy tale set.

The Disney sequel comes 14 years after the first film Enchanted was released, which starred Amy Adams as Giselle, a young woman set to marry Prince Edward, who finds herself trapped in the real world.

She falls for a handsome divorce lawyer called Robert – played by Patrick Dempsey – and realises that living in the real world is not all that bad, and that true love can find you when you least expect it.

Fans across the country have been travelling to Enniskerry in the hopes of seeing Adams and Dempsey, as they reprise their roles in the latest instalment, but they’ll have to wait a little while for another chance of spotting the stars as filming doesn’t resume until July.

In the meantime, the town is now open for people to stroll around the Hollywood fairy tale set before it shuts down once again for production.

Gardaí and traffic management teams will be in place to direct diversions on upcoming shoot dates.

According to signposts dotted around Enniskerry, crews will return July 6 to July 9 between the hours of 5 pm and 7 pm and then again on Wednesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 22 from 7 am until 10 pm.

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.