Disney + makes it clear: there will be no cheaper subscription with advertising

Disney’s on-demand content platform has a very comprehensive customer base. Without a doubt, one of Netflix’s great rivals thanks to a catalog beyond any doubt. Of course, it seems that Disney + has no plans to offer a cheaper rate in exchange for viewing advertisements.

It is not a new idea. At the time, rumors were heard about the possibility of Netflix launching a similar rate, although the platform has always denied it. Later HBO Max announced a cheaper subscription model in exchange for watching ads. But Disney + has just made it very clear that it does not have these intentions.

It was during the 23rd Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference, where the director of Disney, Bob chapek, has responded to a question from Credit Suisse CEO Doug Mitchelson about whether they intended to offer an ad-supported rate. Nothing is further from reality.

The door remains open to a Disney + rate with advertising

And is that Chapek has made it very clear that, to this day, Disney + does not intend to offer this subscription model. “We are always re-evaluating how we market around the world, but now we have no plans to do so. We are happy with the models we have right now.” Although he added that “We will not limit ourselves or say no to anything. But right now we do not have those plans.”

It should be remembered that It’s not the first time the entertainment giant has flirted with advertising. For example, your cable channel Disney Channel offers this subscription model. And it is a system that could work very well on your content on demand platform.

According to Chapek, Disney + price hike did not affect subscriptions. In addition, he made it clear that the platform was launched with a great value for money, and that such a low rise after 16 months in the market has not affected in terms of customer losses.

In any case and as Chapek has indicated, although it is true that today Disney + has no intention of launching a new cheaper subscription model in exchange for seeing advertising, in the future the tables may turn.

More, in a market like this where the number of VOD platforms does not stop growing to offer all kinds of alternatives to users. And seeing the trend towards these types of services, it is clear that Disney + has more and more competitors. Will you end up adding an advertising fee to attract more customers?