Differences between investing in the stock market and in cryptocurrencies [Vídeo]

All those who have been interested in investing have been presented with a golden opportunity with cryptocurrencies. Until relatively recently, those who wanted to put their money to produce a profit usually went public. Now, with Bitcoin, Ethereum and co, the possibilities have multiplied. In today’s video, We explain the differences between buying stocks and cryptocurrencies:

The process to invest in the stock market and to buy cryptocurrencies is similar: you just have to register with a platform (exchange or broker, depending on whether they are crypto or stocks), investigate which asset is more interesting, and acquire it; either directly, or in the form of derivatives.

This, added to the fact that both stocks and cryptos are fluctuating assets with which they seek to make money, makes up the core of the similarities between the two. But the reality is that they are very different things. First of all, by time. Cryptocurrencies began to become popular in the middle of the last decade and it is now that the general public is aware of their existence. The stock market, on the other hand, was already suffering catastrophic falls a hundred years ago.

This has created a financial, legal and academic ecosystem around the stock market that does not exist in the world of cryptocurrencies. They are, for all intents and purposes, more regulated, varied and studied assets. With crypto, it feels like it is being improvised, with many countries banning or legalizing it as if it were drugs and not financial assets.

It is important to note that cryptocurrencies are not a hardcore exchange; it’s a much more volatile market, yes, but has its own rules that you need to knowr before you even consider investing a penny. And the best way to start is knowing the differences with other more common forms of investment.

