DesignCap, an online design tool that you should know

When we want to design banners for social networks or web campaigns in general, we usually think of canva, spark, Visme … but there are other less known options that can help a lot with the subject, and today we will talk about one of them really attractive.

This is Designcap, a product of the same makers as FlexClip, a well-known video creation website for social networks.

Available on designcap.com, it has five strengths that we cannot ignore:

1. Provides an infographic mode that helps to create this type of work very easily. It reminds me of what Visme does, another great tool specialized in infographics.

2. It provides functions related to graphs, tables and maps, something that is not easy to find in online editing tools.

3. Provides a large number of preset text and graphic combinations to be used in the layout, making it easy to combine. There are thousands of different combinations to not start from scratch, including in the free version.

4. The price is much lower than Canva, and everyone can use the free plan.

5. You can even make logos. In fact, it provides different styles of design templates for different purposes, from Youtube to Instagram, via facebook, Twitter and others.

In the upper screenshot we can see the work panel, in this case opening logo templates. Thousands of icons can be accessed in the side menu for inclusion in designs, as well as selecting various fonts to get the desired result.

The photos are from free banks, royalty-free, and are ideal for illustrating articles or creating banners without having to worry about copyright or copyright violations.

The graphics part is very important, something very exclusive to DesignCap. Notice that it appears in the side menu, as another option. From there we can include from custom tables to graphics that are assembled based on the numbers that we indicate.

That is what makes it a good tool to create infographics, since we can build the graphics from scratch or even select an existing infographic template and include the personalized data to generate the image that we will disclose later.

Prices are at this link, with complete plans for less than $ 6 a month.