Design everything you need with Designs.ai, the easiest-to-use digital platform

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Create logos, make graphics, develop an attractive visual line for videos … there are many design needs that any entrepreneur, owner of an SME or small business and even any Internet user who wants to give a new look to their profiles in social networks or want to stand out in your work.

However, you generally do not have the appropriate knowledge to design attractive elements, or you do not have the necessary tools unless you are a design professional or use the services of an agency. But today we want to show you a digital platform that we have been testing in recent days and that is capable of responding to all those needs and situations from the same place and in a very easy-to-use way.

Is about Designs.ai, a complete suite of design tools with which you can design everything you need online, obtaining a very professional result and without having design experience. All the tools that make up Designs.ai also use the latest technology, powered by Artificial Intelligence, to ensure that the creations have a very careful appearance and a result that attracts attention. You won’t need more than a couple of minutes if you want to create a logo or prepare a quality design for your Social Media publications!

You can easily use it on the Internet, for free to have all the basic tools, although you can also subscribe a payment plan to access all the extra features. With Designs.ai, in addition, you can develop your designs collaboratively with your friends or colleagues, to create more interesting and personalized projects with your logos, corporate colors or favorite fonts.

And whenever you need it, you will have customer support, personalized and in Spanish. There are not many tools of this type on the market that offer such direct and personalized treatment, and even less in our local language, which will ensure at all times that you get the most out of Designs.ia tools.

But… what are those tools that Designs.ia is made up of? We are going to tell you which are the most important and useful of which this authentic professional online design suite is made up and what you can use them for. When you access it, you will see a “dashboard” where all the available options are displayed according to your account.

-Creating logos: If you need to create a logo for your company, a project you want to launch or even for your personal website, trust us Logomaker, one of the main Designs.ia tools, which you can use for free. It has a very intuitive and easy-to-use design editor, but if you don’t know where to start, you can always turn to Artificial Intelligence technology to recommend potential logos for your business taking into account their characteristics, name and other information.

You will be able to customize the logos extensively, so that they are unique for your company and to download them in high resolution and in different formats, you will need to have a payment account. You will also have storage space for your designs and the possibility of creating a complete marketing pack – placing your logo, for example, on your business cards or company vinyls – easily and simply.

-Creation of corporate videos. If what you need is to create a quality video, to show your portfolio of works, your products, explain a concept through an animation, within Designs.ia you will find the tool Videomaker. With it, and using Artificial Intelligence again, you will have access to all kinds of elements with which to complete a unique and professional video. You just have to include some text to access clips, audios, animations … with which you can tell your story easily and in a matter of minutes.

Of course, you can also upload your recordings with your mobile or camcorder to edit them in this tool, and you will have access to numerous thematic templates that will facilitate your work.

Edit your video with the simplified editor and when you have it completely ready, export it in high resolution and share it with your friends, publish it on your website or upload it to your networks, whatever you want!

-Designs for your brand. Whatever design you need, you can create it with the tool Designmaker. Graphics, infographics, presentations … whatever you can think of and whatever you want to give it a truly professional look, you can create it with this tool.

You will have numerous predefined templates for each need: an advertisement on Instagram, a “we are hiring” poster, a Story… You will be able to search for the one you need by categories or type of content and, from there, customize your design to make it unique.

-Professional voice overs. Maybe you don’t want to put the voice to your videos, or you are looking for a jingle or a commercial for radio that is broadcast as if it were made by a professional. So your tool is Speechmaker, with which you can convert texts into very realistic phrases, in a large number of languages ​​and with different accents. Thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence, a voice adjusted in terms of tone, nuances … will be generated that will grant great professionalism to your recordings.

Other tools included in Designs.ai

The Designs.ai suite of tools is also composed of many other tools that will help you create interesting marketing designs in a professional way.

With Graphicmaker You will access a complete search engine for free, editable graphics, with which to customize your creations. Search by keyword or by categories. Color Matcher is another very interesting tool that will help you find color combinations that help you express what you want to say, working with different palettes and being able to add all kinds of effects. Learn what each color conveys, its meaning and the best way to use it.

In addition, with Font pairer You will be able to select the best typographic fonts, which also contributes to transmitting the message in an appropriate way and providing aesthetic value to the creations. You can check how your texts would look, add bold, italics and look for similar or easily combinable fonts so that your designs are unique.

In addition, if you want to create a content calendar for your publications on social networks, in Designs.ai you will also find a tool called Social Calendar that will indicate the most important dates month by month. It will surely inspire you to prepare your messages and marketing campaigns … which you can easily and professionally create with the rest of the tools that we have discussed.

Subscribe to Designs.ai and have access to all the resources that this platform for creating Internet marketing designs has for you. It is easy and fast to use, very intuitive, and you will have at your disposal all the tools you need to better sell your products and communicate messages more effectively.

.