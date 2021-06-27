Derby Festival in Kildare hosts 1000 people as pilot sporting test event welcomed punters back

Hurricane Lane may have won the big race at the Curragh – but the real winners were the 1,000 people who flocked there for pints and punts in the sun.

The Derby Festival in Co Kildare doubled as one of the country’s pilot sporting test events in welcoming punters to the first fan-attended meeting since the pandemic.

And while the lucky cohort settled back into their old racing rituals and routines, local man Christy Moore took to the stage at the opposite end of the country to headline a pilot indoor gig in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Curragh racecourse chief Pat Keogh told the Irish Sunday Mirror of his delight in welcoming back punters on what was a pioneering day.

He said: “We were delighted to welcome racegoers back to the Curragh.

“This was an important step and I thought it went very well – there were 1,000 people here and I think every one of them had fun as we saw some great racing.







(Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan)



“We’ve shown it can be done and I hope that it is significant from a national point of view. We showed we could do it with a thousand and we are very confident we would be able to do it with a larger number.”

While the atmosphere at the racecourse was jubilant, punters were greeted by an altogether different festival experience with the venue divided into zones with temperature checks upon arrival.

Punters were given allocated arrival times on all tickets and face masks were mandatory.

There were no bookmakers allowed at the course but the Tote was in operation on the day. Pat added: “It was obviously a big disappointment that the bookmakers weren’t here – they always create such a great atmosphere but the show went on without them.

“When the Government decides it’s safe to relax further I think racing has shown we can handle these events safely.”

Hurricane Lane got his nose in front of Lone Eagle to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby – the culmination of a fantastic day of racing on the first day of the festival.

The Charlie Appleby-trained horse became just the second British winner of the Irish Derby since 1993. Rider William Buick timed his race to

perfection and prevailed by the narrowest of necks on the line as Wordsworth claimed third.

Speaking after the race, Sinead El Sibai of Dubai Duty Free described the event as a “huge step forward after a really tough year”.

She said: “What a fantastic race. There was a great atmosphere here today and you could see everyone was delighted to be back.

“People are realising that there is light at the end of the tunnel and sport has continued to be a great symbol for people in that regard.

“The feeling is that this is the start of a return to some sort of normal.” Jockey Frankie Dettori added: “Without fans it’s not a sport… now things seem to be easing.”

Fr Peter McVerry also backed the event as he accepted a cheque for €10,000 – a €10 donation for every ticket – for homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust.

Of the 1,000 tickets for the event, 200 were allocated to Kildare residents and another 450 to general release.

Another 50 complimentary tickets were set aside for local frontline workers from the Defence Forces, while the remaining 300 tickets went to Curragh and Go Racing in Kildare members.

Tickets for Christy Moore’s gig at the INEC in Killarney were sold in batches of six and attendees were given staggered arrival times to avoid congregations.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said yesterday that no Covid-19 cases have been identified at any Irish live pilot events.

He added the first of 16 taking place in June and July had been a success.

Next weekend, Ireland will hold its first music festival when 3,500 people will attend a concert at Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

Headliner Gavin James sold out the country’s first post-pandemic festival in just two minutes on Friday and said: “It’s going to be emotional.”