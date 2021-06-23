Delta plus: Everything we know about new strain as Indian health chiefs flag it a ‘variant of concern’

The original Delta variant has been causing some concern among Government officials with the Taoiseach saying that no decision has yet been made on the lifting of restrictions on July 5.

However, late last night word came from India that a new strain known as Delta Plus has been identified in patients suffering from Covid-19.

16 cases of the variant, a mutation of the original Delta, have been detected in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The states chief secretaries have been advised to immediately start containment measures including preventing crowds gathering and the intermingling of people, as well as widespread test and trace.

What are the differences between the two Deltas?

The original Delta is around 60% more transmissible than Alpha, while this new variant is even more transmissible.

Among the three symptoms that Indian officials have noted are Increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in antibody response.

The noted symptoms of the first Delta variant include gastrointestinal issues like diarrhoea, nausea, appetite loss, blood clotting, hearing loss, according to The Times of India.

Will vaccines work against Delta Plus?

It’s not known yet whether vaccines will work against this new variant. We do know that two doses of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca are highly effective at keeping people out of the hospital.

The Delta variant crippled India’s entire health system in April and May leading to a nationwide shortage of beds, oxygen and burial spots.

The WHO has said that this variant is only a tiny fraction of cases at the moment but that it should be tracked as part of the Delta variant.

“For the moment, this variant does not seem to be common, currently accounting for only a small fraction of the Delta sequences…Delta and other circulating Variants of Concern remain a higher public health risk as they have demonstrated increases in transmission,” a statement to Reuters said.