Dell UltraSharp Webcam, 4K UHD video with AI auto-regulated shots

MWC 2021. Halfway between leisure and work professionals, Dell has just announced the arrival of your new Dell UltraSharp Webcam, a next-generation camcorder equipped with a 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and multi-element lens, and supported by up to nine patent-pending technologies.

Designed for virtually borderless displays, the camera features a magnetic mount that attaches to your chassis without the need for additional tools and it sits on top of your monitor “without blocking a single pixel.” In this way, we can maintain total visibility for its three capture modes, with a default view of 90º, a midrange of 78º, and a 65º setting for close-ups, and the ability to record or transmit in 4K at 30 fps and in 1080p or 720p up to 60 fps.

.

The Dell UltraSharp webcam has an auto-framing feature that uses Artificial Intelligence to keep us focused and centered in each frame, so if we move out of the view frame, the camera will automatically reposition itself. But the funny thing is that the webcam does not actually move, but adjusts the image thanks to an AI automatic framing software that allows it to follow your movements to keep you centered.

On the other hand, we will also have functions such as HDR digital overlay, which helps preserve true colors and balance exposure; 3D / 2D video noise reduction, which automatically removes grainy images; compatibility with Windows Hello for biometric unlocking of the PC; or the function Dell Express Sign-in, which detects our presence as we zoom in and out to automatically turn the camera on or off when we are away.

So while the camera features driverless Plug-and-Play operation for both Windows and macOS operating systems, many of its most attractive features will only be accessible through Dell’s Peripheral Manager software.

However, we are still surprised by the fact that, despite its high price, this webcam do not have a built-in microphone. And it is that as detailed by Dell itself, they focused mainly on the optics for this model, so if we want to complete the experience for video conferencing, we will have to add our own independent microphone.

Availability and price

As we said, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam is presented with a price that is not too accessible, reaching $ 199.99 (approximately 167 euros to change), with availability and final prices for our country yet to be confirmed.