Dail appalled to hear homeless deaths in Dublin almost doubles in one year

TDs were shocked to hear the number of homeless people who died in Dublin last year almost doubled to 47, from 26 in 2019.

There is now almost one homeless person a week dying on the streets of our capital city.

And the politicians were further shaken when they were told about the terrible traumas the homeless population had most likely already endured in early life.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, said: “I would recommend as an absolute priority, actions that have to happen, and happen immediately, to see that mortality trend reduce.”

Fianna Fáil Senator, Mary Fitzpatrick, was stunned at the numbers of young males that are becoming homeless and dying on our streets right in front of our eyes.

She said: “it is stark that three quarters of the homeless population is male, single males, including 33 of the 44 single deaths, 75 per cent,” and she then asked the question: “if, as a society, we need to explore this issue more?”

The Oireachtas housing committee was sitting to discuss Dr Austin O’Carroll’s Interim Report on Mortality in Single Homeless Population 2020.

The report was prepared in conjunction with the DRHE (Dublin Region Homelessness Executive), which is part of Dublin City Council.

Dr O’Carroll specialises in treating some of the most vulnerable in society, including the homeless community.

He has concluded that early childhood increases greatly the likelihood you could end up homeless.

Dr O’Carroll identified some of the traumas as: “physical abuse or physical neglect, emotional abuse and neglect, sexual abuse but also parental separation, parental illness, parental addiction.”

He added: “if you have more than five adverse childhood events your life expectancy is 20 years less.

“It also means you are more likely to smoke, be overweight.

“You are also more likely to be a perpetrator or victim of violence…… the level of trauma among people in poverty is very high.

“There’s a huge level of trauma among people who are homeless.”

His report shows that Homeless deaths in Dublin have doubled in a year to 47.

There is now almost a person a week dying on the streets of one of the Capital’s four local authorities.

And there have been 160 recorded deaths in the last five years.

The numbers living on the streets or in emergency homeless accommodation has gone up in recent years, with critics saying the housing crisis has forced more vulnerable people onto the streets.

Among these homeless people, there were 36 deaths in 2016, 32 in 2017, 19 in 2018, 26 in 2019 and 47 in 2020.

