D3O: A lightweight, flexible and highly impact resistant polymer

If you don’t know about D3O, the following presentation will probably catch your eye. It is, in short, a soft material capable of reducing strong impacts.

This technology has been circulating in the market for some years now and with the passage of time, it has become an increasingly present alternative.

A material that is resistant to extreme situations

D3O is a material technology developed by a British chemical engineering company of the same name, whose main benefits are its high resistance to blows and its adaptability to different shapes and densities.

In its natural state, this compound is viscous in appearance and light in weight. However, according to the format in which this material is used, it can also be presented in other states, which are categorized as high impact resistance sponges, similar ones of lower hardness, elastic with different levels of flexibility and resistance to cold, as well as it is also possible to find it as a raw material for the manufacture of other compounds.

Thanks to this versatility, D3O is a material used by various manufacturers of articles such as sports accessories (clothing, gloves, helmets, knee pads, etc.), safety clothing and footwear for industrial work, safety coatings for electronic items (mainly mobile phones) and security instruments with military technology.

For this reason, with the passage of time the presence of this material has become more visible in accessories for motorcycling, sports clothing of various disciplines, covers and protective films for mobile phone screens and even accessories used in the uniforms of the forces. American and British navies.

The liquid from which this material arises was developed by materials scientists Richard Palmer and Philip Green in 1999. Both being snow skiing enthusiasts, they were inspired by this state of water to develop a non-Newtonian fluid. Under this category are classified those elements whose viscosity can change if subjected to force, varying to a more liquid or more solid state.

After experimenting with more than one formula and varying between materials during testing, Glass and Green succeeded in inventing a flexible material, capable of hardening in the event of a collision. Since then, its positioning has been gradual in the market, being favored in recent years thanks to the obtaining of certifications that prove its resistance for certain uses.

One of the characteristics of this compound, from a commercial perspective, is its distinctive orange color, which is found in most of its products, except for some manufactured by one of its associated brands.

Apart from its material benefits, this polymer is manufactured reducing the emission of waste to a minimum and preferring the use of vegetable components for its elaboration.

D3O does not market its products directly to consumers. It only makes agreements with other brands for the direct distribution of its products or simply to contribute raw materials for the manufacture of other objects.