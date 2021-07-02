Cuideo Assist, a device that helps in the care of the elderly

Cuideo is a well-known platform that allows you to use the web for those who need and offer care at home. We have seen them in the 4Y4N part, during the MWC, and we have met their first device, Cuideo Assist, thus entering the world of wearables.

It is a system that allows mobile telecare, as well as medical and psychological consultations.

The idea is to have it as a complement to what the company already offers. It is not necessary to install it or carry out complex configurations, and it can be quite useful, since it detects falls and has a system that constantly locates the person we are caring for.

They indicate that Cuideo customers will be able to use it for free during the first month, without having to pay permanent fees or monthly payments, all they have to do is request it through their website.

The functions it offers are:

– Geolocation with GPS. It works anywhere, without the need for an Internet connection, both outside and inside the home.

– Remote assistance. If the person presses the button, due to an emergency (such as a fall, for example), the caregiver will receive the alert and get to work to activate the necessary resources.

– Automatic fall detection. It is not necessary to press the button, the system is able to identify if the person carrying the device has fallen.

– Microphone and loudspeaker to activate calls, so that the mobile phone is not necessary to answer the emergency service.

On their website they comment that the price is 35 euros per month, quite acceptable to be able to sleep peacefully knowing that the help is just a button’s distance away.

On the other hand, since it is only available to those who are already a client of the platform, it is no longer a useful gadget for the vast majority of people. It is not a device that we can configure so that when the button is pressed, it calls the caregiver’s phone directly, nor do we have an app to track it on a map in real time.

What is clear is that these types of solutions are increasingly common. Remember when we talk about Predict Assistance, for example, solutions that help to remotely control the health of our elders.