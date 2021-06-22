Cryptocurrency prices plummet again

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In late May, crypto holders shook their heads at the first big price drop of the year. It didn’t take long for the drop to stabilize and, although it did not reach previous prices, it was quite far from the bottom. At least until today, the day when red once again dominates the markets.

Cryptocurrencies crash for the second time in just over a month, turning the market red and creating panic among investors

This time, Bitcoin, the benchmark crypto (and whose price movements usually mimic other altcoins), has broken the resistance of $ 30,000, getting dangerously close to what would be its lowest price of all of 2021. Of course , all cryptos have followed in his wake: the ETH approaching the resistance of $ 1,700, and the Doge, one of the stars of the year, losing about 30% of its value, these being just two examples to illustrate the general drop in price.

There are those who point, once again, to China. Past statements by the Chinese government about the ban on banks in the Asian country have once again resonated in the markets. Now, not just because of government directives, but because of the announcements of Chinese giants like Alipay to accept the new rules. On the other hand, several Chinese cryptocurrency mining centers have closed in recent weeks, perhaps in anticipation of new state laws against this type of activity.

Although 2021 has been the best year for cryptocurrencies, with several of them, such as ETH and BTC, reaching all-time highs never seen before, the decisions of external agents have greatly affected prices. Whether from governments, such as in this case, China, or private entities, such as the electric car company Tesla, their actions have been decisive in dropping prices, demonstrating how vulnerable cryptocurrencies are to political and business swings.

It is too early to say if this is a new correction or cryptos will be at a low until further notice, but never despair. There are always strategies to follow when prices plummet, as we tell you in this video:

.