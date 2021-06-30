Creative SXFI AIR GAMER, a month using Creative’s best gaming headphones

We have already tried all kinds of gaming headphones, from various brands, but we have rarely tried something as “flexible” from a technological point of view as the new Creative headphones.

A few weeks ago Creative presented the Creative SXFI AIR GAMER, headphones compatible with Super X-Fi, with Bluetooth 5.0, with USB-C connection, with or without cable … they are extremely comfortable headphones that, although they are designed for use in games , they can be perfectly used for listening to music or watching movies.

They adapt perfectly to both PCs or consoles, and have a voice communication enhancement system, something increasingly present in headphones of this range.

Features of the Creative SXFI AIR GAMER

We are talking about headphones with a recommended price of 139.99 euros that have a series of very striking characteristics:

– Touch controls on the headset.

– A good microphone that generates practically no background noise. It integrates a pop filter and an improved voice reception system (in fact they are ideal for videoconferences, although they are very striking due to their size and design).

– SXFI BATTLE Mode, for gamers. The idea is that you know where the audio comes from perfectly, both in distance, projection and directionality, something fundamental in battle games, since it is easy to know where the enemies are thanks to this audio system.

– Kevlar reinforced USB cable. They use this technology also when we connect the headphones via Bluetooth to mobile phones.

– Large perforated memory foam ear cushions.

– High quality 50mm neodymium magnets for powerful bass. They use a technology they call Super X-Fi to give the feeling that the audio is coming from speakers, not headphones.

– It has a game audio interruption system to take a mobile call, and when the call ends, the game audio continues. This also works with the Nintendo Switch.

What comes in the box of the Creative SXFI AIR GAMER



Click to see the video

What comes in the box is a whole collection of accessories. You can see it better in this video that I have prepared for you.

– USB-C cable

– 3.5mm line-in cable

– CommanderMic microphone for games and conference calls.

– Alternative NanoBoom microphone to the previous one, which is longer.

– USB-C to USB-A adapter for devices with older USB ports.

Creative SXFI AIR GAMER opinion

For use in games, it is the best I have ever tried, probably the best. They are perfect headphones for battles between several friends, but they are not the best for listening to music isolated from the world.

Listening to music with the Galaxy Bud Pro, with the LG Tone Free or the Outlier Air V2, also from Creative, is another level due to the impressive noise cancellation system. The new ones Creative SXFI AIR GAMER are not meant to isolate us from the world and yes to communicate and listen with the highest possible quality, enjoying an intelligent system that tells us where the sound comes from, something that makes less sense in the world of music (with rare exceptions).

On the other hand, the audio quality with USB cable is much better than with Bluetooth. They take this into account, in fact it is enough to see the length of the cables that come in the box so that there is no temptation to go to the wireless mode. If we are on the couch, playing with the PS or with the Xbox, surely we will not mind having cables connected, and in this case it is very worth it.

Another important point: the Custom settings With the corresponding app it is worth it, since each head is a world.

By the way, all the guided headphone setup It’s in english. Although it is well understood, it is important to keep it in mind.

More information at creative.com