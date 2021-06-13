Craphouse, a free audio chat to talk about whatever you want

Today there are multiple mechanisms available to communicate. Even, the options we have could be oriented to certain uses. This is what has happened with many video calling services, which have specialized in specific areas. However, today we will introduce you to an audio chat service geared towards whatever it is you need to chat or plan for.

His name is Craphouse and his idea is that you bring any audio-based meeting to his platform, no matter what it is.

An audio chat for whatever you want

At the moment we can find platforms oriented to musicians, office work and even for programmers. These alternatives incorporate specific options that can be used by people in the field in question. This is great because we have the possibility of having an option that is completely adapted to what we do. However, we do not always have work conversations, we could even be involved in projects of another nature. In that sense, Craphouse arrives, as an audio chat alternative to talk what you want.

This platform is not complicated at all, it is based on creating a session with access to the microphone for audio conversations. For the rest, we will have a chat box and the possibility of embedding the room on a website through its insertion link.

To start conversations in this audio chat you will not need to create an account. All you have to do is enter the site and click on “Start a room”. This will immediately take us to the work area and we will only have to share the link with the rest of the guests. Additionally, we will find the experimental option of scheduling audio chat rooms for specific dates.

In this way, you can start brainstorming or casual conversations of any kind in an easy, fast and free way.

To prove it, follow this link.

.