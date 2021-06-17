Corkagh Park open drug dealing at ‘worst and most brazen seen since 1980s’

Open drug dealing in a south Dublin park is at its “worst and most brazen since 1980s”, according to a local councillor.

Calls have been made for gardai to ramp up operations in Corkagh Park, Clondalkin to tackle the issue of rampant dealing in the popular local amenity.

Sinn Fein Councillor William Carey has urged officials to make the park safe for the whole community to enjoy.

He said: “Drug dealers are acting with apparent impunity and with no fear of the consequences.

“Gardai are known to have made several arrests but it appears to have had no affect whatsoever on the trade.

“This is the worst and most brazen level of dealing I have witnessed since the early 1980’s when open dealing ravaged inner city Dublin.”

Councillor Carey added that a recent garda operation had driven dealers away from the Grand Canal Greenway.

But an unfortunate consequence of this successful action was that the dealers have now moved to the park in the heart of the community.

“We need more Gardai on the streets and we need them now,” said Councillor Carey.

“If we don’t address this immediately we will be faced with an even bigger problem as young impressionable teenagers see these dealers operate with apparent impunity.”

Dublin Live has contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit dublinlive.ie/news.

Get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DublinLive – the official Dublin Live Twitter account – real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook/dublinlive – your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day from the capital.