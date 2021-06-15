controlling a fire in air conditioning units in sohag general hospital, without injuries

Today, Tuesday, civil protection men in the Sohag Security Directorate, led by Brigadier General Hossam Al-Masry, succeeded in controlling a fire inside the air-conditioning units and priests’ supplies inside Sohag General Hospital, and the fire was brought under control before it spread to the rest of the hospital.

The beginning was when Major General Dr. Hassan Mahmoud, Assistant Minister of Interior and Director of Sohag Security, received a notification from Major General Abdel Hamid Abu Musa, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department in Sohag, stating that a signal had been received from the Civil Protection Department that a fire had broken out in Sohag General Hospital, and immediately the fire trucks moved to the site of the fire. To control the fire before it spread to the rest of the hospital.

Brigadier General Hossam Al-Masry, Director of Civil Protection at the Sohag Security Directorate, said that 3 firefighting vehicles were dispatched, which were able to control a fire in the air-conditioning units, supplies, mattresses and sheets of priests inside the hospital, and the fire was brought under control, and the hospital was not evacuated during the control of the fire, and measures were taken. necessary legal, and the Public Prosecution took over the investigation.