Control your Amazon Fire TV using your mobile as a remote control

One of the best media players you can buy is the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Not to mention the acclaimed Fire TV Cube, a hybrid between dongle and smart speaker with Alexa that sweeps its usability.

And the truth is that both devices are the most complete. Not only do they allow you to access the complete Amazon Prime Video catalog, but they also offer some very interesting advantages. To begin with, they are able to turn any traditional TV into a brand new Smart TV. And this can be especially useful to continue enjoying your favorite series and movies while on vacation.

It doesn’t matter if the hotel’s Smart TV is blocked and you can’t access any smart functions. Plug in your Fire TV Stick and Amazon’s media player will do the rest of the work. And to this we must add all kinds of functions with which to make the most of this small gadget.

How to control the Amazon Fire TV from your mobile