Cold beer in just 30 seconds? This device promises to do it

I bet that on more than one occasion we have been at home or in a meeting with family and friends and the beers are not cold enough to enjoy them. The creators of Chill It also thought about the problem and therefore designed a machine that allows you to have cold beer, whether in plastic, can or glass, in just 30 seconds.

The project was born a few years ago in Argentina, and after going through the development and patent registration phases, they are in the final phase of coming to light, at least in Spain. This is how Chill It works.

Chill It and the solution to chill beers from 25 degrees to 3 in just seconds

Whether it’s in the summer months or on a hot day, drinking a hot beer is almost unacceptable. Santiago Schmidt, one of the three leaders of the project, reveals that they realized the magnitude of this problem seeing how bars and other places couldn’t cope with cold liquids for customers.

After that, they reformed the idea of ​​the university, which consisted of submerging a can of soda in liquid nitrogen to cool the content and show that it did not work, and they turned it into what is now known as Chill It.

Specifically, it is a patent that has been taking shape since 2018 and that today is seen as a device where We only have to introduce the liquid in a can, glass or plastic and wait for the technology to cool the content in exactly 30 seconds.

The system is hardware-based, and despite the fact that the patent attorneys are forbidden from the creators and engineers to discuss the project, Schmidt has hinted that does not use chemicals and that the technology uses only electricity. He has revealed: “at the energy level, it significantly reduces consumption compared to traditional refrigeration machines, since it is about 60% savings”.

In addition to the above, they highlight that different companies have sent professionals to verify that the liquid that is cooled in record time is not altered in terms of flavor.

Regarding their release to the market, Santiago has commented that they are already available in Argentina through their website and that they are already fine-tuning details for present the device to the Spanish regulatory bodies in the electrical, environmental and health area. When the green light is given, the commercialization will begin so that each house has one of these machines. They even do not miss the opportunity to present a model for bars that allows to cool up to 6 drinks in 30 seconds.