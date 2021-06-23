Clubhouse misses a feature that is in development, you know which one?

Since the Clubhouse name began to sound, social networks have taken another step in adding generic content that is not exclusively written or photographic. Audio has become part of our lives, at the same level as podcasts or radio through mobile phones. And all the merit of that feat must be pointed out to a platform with an idea so simple that the rest of the competitors have been forced to imitate it flagrantly. Now, when one enters the Clubhouse, the idea that possibly some important legs to implement is missing, since not even the connection between users can be made through text messages, written, as if they were DMs (direct messages ) from Twitter. Although seeing what happened in recent times, is it possible that Americans have a long-term plan where they borrow elements from other social networks? The back channel is called What has just appeared is nothing more than a messaging function called backchannel and that has appeared by surprise (and by mistake?) To some users during the past weekend, as you can see in the images published on social networks by some of those who were fortunate enough to access this new function without receiving a price notice, or request it from the social network as a test of a beta functionality in development. Of course, from the appearance of this new section, it was evident that it was in a fairly early implementation process, where you can see how two users can exchange messages through a purely chat format. Even so, the proof that this should never have been there is that shortly after it was discovered by users, all this backchannel left as it arrived, without warning, and leaving users with more questions than answers. From The Verge they have managed to speak with a Clubhouse spokesperson, who has stated that “as part of our product building process, Clubhouse regularly explores and tests potential features. These functions sometimes become part of the application, sometimes they don’t. We do not comment on the potential features. “So they neither confirm nor deny that this blackchannel ends up reaching our smartphones sooner rather than later. What do you think?