Clubhouse has a new competitor that seeks to take advantage of that of audio chats

When we already thought that the potential new competitors of Cluhouse were going to be quiet and none would try to assault the throne of audio-only social networks, a new one comes and appears that in recent times has decided to play every imaginable stick. And is that after podcasts, why not bet on those voice rooms where we listen to live talks? Indeed, Spotify has decided to make the leap with something that they have called Greenroom and that has the same operating base as Clubhouse: individual rooms in which one, or several, hosts, allow users to attend. all together to a talk, a webinar, a master class or whatever we want. Always linked to a topic, tastes, hobbies, etc. More commercial approach In any case, Spotify has not beat around the bush and does not offer this new feature to everyone equally. To access it we will have to request our participation within this Greenroom since its approach is much more commercial and is aimed at monetizing all the events that we can organize from the first minute. Unlike Clubhouse where, at the moment, they are looking for a way to make the platform profitable and generate income. Spotify has marked a series of limitations when it comes to being part of this new program. As it advises on its support page “there is no limit to the number of creators that can participate But there are some exceptions. “And what are they? Well, today those restrictions are the following: All those minors who are minors in their place of residence (depending on the country when they internationalize). Any citizen who does not reside in the United States. .UU. “Anyone who has a business agreement with Spotify that may prevent you from participating in the Fund or prevent you from receiving direct payments from Spotify or related entities.” Employees of Spotify itself. Any other person who engages in “fraudulent activities” or who “violate any of the Spotify Policies and constitute copyright violations.” Obviously, the operation of this Greenroom will lead users who want to participate in these audio events to invite us to pay a small amount as a help and support to the creator. Which turns these rooms, from the beginning, into another element to obtain income both to the platform and to the user who launches to create r content on a regular basis.