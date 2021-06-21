Cloud management, the present for SMEs

The day-to-day management of a company is not something simple at all. The workers who are an active part of it are aware of this, and the same happens with the self-employed and entrepreneurs, who have already had to face a part of the enormous complexity that administrative and management activity can reach underlying production activity. Accounting, billing, payroll … if the car is the vehicle that moves us, administration is the engine that is responsible for the car moving when we step on the accelerator. And of course, for the best management it is essential to have the appropriate tools, such as Sdelsol solutions.

And it is not a simple job, despite the widespread belief in it. Quite the contrary, it is an activity that requires an exceptional degree of meticulousness. I will give a very clear example: if I make a mistake and, for example, I write “there is” when I should write “there” in a news item, obviously the error can slightly detract from the result, but the worst possible consequence will be some comments in which allusion is made to my error, and when I see it I will be able to enter the editor, modify the news and the problem will be solved.

If a person responsible, for example, for payroll management, makes a mistake similar to mine, only that instead of making a mistake in a word, he does it in a number, lThe consequences can be much worse. From employees who receive an incorrect payroll and income to misapplied withholdings, which later will translate into a problem with the Tax Agency and / or Social Security.

This has always been so, but the pandemic has complicated everything much more. The deployment of teleworking has affected, equally, all company departments, be it these large international corporations or humble SMEs that give their best every day. And the impact of teleworking in administration, in those environments where remote work had not been previously planned, can be colossal.

And we imagine an SME whose management tools are local applications, that is, they run exclusively on one PC, or on several within a local network. What happens when workers are no longer on the network and are instead working from home? That the model ceases to be operational and, what is worse, the doors are opened to «patches» which in most cases are, as U2 said in Who’s gonna ride your wild horses, «an accident waiting to happen, a piece of glass left there on a beach«.

Cloud management: The great solution

Although there are specific cases in which using tools locally is a necessity, the vast majority of companies of all types and sizes can make the leap to the cloud, a transition thanks to which the problems caused by the unplanned deployment of teleworking are almost completely mitigated, and those emergency solutions are avoided that, in the best of cases, translate into an evident loss of efficiency and productivity. And at worst? Surely you already imagine it.

The problem is that there are still many companies, especially SMEs, that have doubts about cloud services, both in terms of the reliability of using these platforms and their cost. For some reason, the erroneous belief that the cloud is the exclusive property of large companies has become widespread when, in fact, it is just the other way around. The prices of cloud services are scaled so that any company can access them.

The first point is a bit more complex. Spanish and European laws are quite demanding regarding data management, so the most recommended option is to opt for a European provider, or better yet Spanish if possible, as this will indicate that it is governed by the same legal conditions as us, and that it has prepared its services so that we can operate with peace of mind.

A perfect example of this is, as we indicated at the beginning, Sdelsol, a Jaen company specialized in management software, with solutions like Factusol for invoice management and stock / service control, Contasol, for general accounting and Nominasol, for the management of payroll and social insurance, and that offers its solutions both in the form of self-managed software on premises and in the cloud. For a price always scaled to the needs of each company, workers will be able to count on a platform that, at the same time, adapts to their needs

The ubiquity of the cloud completely breaks the ties of the workplace, thus allowing administration professionals to carry out their activities giving the best of themselves, whether they are in the office, at home or anywhere else. I do not mean by this, be careful, that the software is no longer valid, and as I mentioned before there are some environments in which it is still the only possible option. However in the rest, and in a new world in which we need to be able to work from anywhere, the cloud is no longer the future, it is already the present.