Clondalkin shopping panic as shots allegedly fired in area just metres away from school

Shoppers at a local centre were left running for their lives after shots were allegedly fired during a broad daylight gun attack.

It is alleged that one gunman sprayed bullets in the carpark of the Deansrath Shopping Centre in Clondalkin at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Innocent members of the public were almost caught in the shock crossfire but thankfully nobody was injured during the incident.

The Echo reports that Gardai arrived at the scene and spent hours conducting forensic investigations with a witness appeal launched by the local station.

Where the alleged shooting took place is just metres away from a local national school which is situated across the road.

Anyone with information who would like to come forward can contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01-6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.

Dublin Live has contacted Gardai for further information about the incident.

