Clean your chats automatically every 7 days with temporary WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp updates always bring news, although sometimes they are not so noticeable or they arrive at a trickle. In recent months we have seen the possibility of speeding up voice memos, archiving chats and some security options have also landed. In that sense, we want to show you how to activate temporary WhatsApp messages to clean your chats every 7 days.

This feature will allow you to delete all messages from any chat where it is activated.

So you can activate the temporary messages of WhatsApp

Temporary WhatsApp messages take several months between tests and announcements. At first we thought that the messages would self-destruct as it happens in Telegram, but it is not like that. Actually, the temporary messages function will generate a general deletion of the chat where you activate it, but after every 7 days. In that sense, we could see it as a scheduled task to clean the chat every week. If you are interested in this alternative for any of your conversations, you should know that the process to enable it is extremely simple.

The only prerequisite we have is to update WhatsApp to its latest version. In case you haven’t, follow this link to install.

Once this step is ready, you will only have to open WhatsApp and enter the conversation where you want to activate the temporary messages.

Touch the top bar where the contact’s name is located and this will take you to the chat menu. In that list of options you will see “Temporary Messages”.

Touch the option and a notification will be displayed indicating how the feature works.

Activate it and the chat will be ready to empty in periods of 7 days from the day of its activation. This will save you the trouble of deleting messages or the entire chat every so often, doing it automatically.

.