Chrome will make it easier to recover tab groups

The most recent version of Chrome Canary, available for a few days, has an interesting feature that will be of interest to all those who have become used to working with groups of tabs, which have been officially available in the browser for a little longer. one year.

As a Reddit user has learned, Chrome will allow to recover the groups of tabs in future openings as they left them.



For now it is an experimental feature in Chrome Canary

Basically Chrome will take care of saving the names and organization of the tab groups in closures so that users can retrieve them through a list of tab groups that they have used in the past, and that you will find in a new submenu of the History section.

In the current Canary version of Chrome, this feature is found through pre-activation.

Those who have installed them will have to write chrome: // flags in the address bar, as usual in experimental functions, and search precisely Show app menu history sub menus flag to proceed with its activation.

From now on, At each logout, the groups of tabs they had will be saved to be able to access them later in the same conditions in which they were left. This will avoid, once it reaches the stable version, that users have to search their history for those tabs that they had open to re-group them in the same way that they had them grouped in previous sessions.

Undoubtedly, this will save them time from work, being able to dedicate themselves to picking up where their activities left off in previous sessions.

This is undoubtedly a new advancement in the browser, and one that will undoubtedly be appreciated by all those who use the groups of tabs or grouped tabs. Over time, the need to use extensions to make groupings of tabs, manage them and have them available each time the browser has been eliminated, being an option that over time is coming as standard.

It will be a matter of waiting for the current Canary version of Chrome to go through all the stages, as usual, to become a new stable version, and therefore, bringing this feature as standard and activated by default for the use and enjoyment of users who are already used to this way of working on their desktops.

Image Credit: Chrome Subreddit