Chrome develops new Share menu with shortcuts to social platforms

In many websites (like ours) it is common to find social buttons that allow us to share their content through social networks, messaging platforms, and even by some other means, as we are allowed to choose.

But now we find that Google is working on a new Share menu for Chrome that adds a section that will allow us to share content directly on the social platform that we choose from its list.



For now the new Share menu is in the new Canary version of Chrome, as they discover in Chromestory.

Given its early stage of development, the new section does not yet have the corresponding official icons for each option. In addition, nothing guarantees that this new one will go forward, since Google can back down at any time, if it deems it appropriate.

But the most interesting thing here would be that Google allow users to configure the options instead of maintaining a defined list for all users, conforming it by email (the application that is configured by default), Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Linkedin.

Could it become the end of the social keypads?

We do not know if its possible arrival could change the way in which users share content that we find interesting through other platforms, so we do not know if this new menu could lead to the end of the button bar that so many They have been accompanying us for years, and that some color also contributes to some websites, given the color variety of the options.

In this point, It will be a matter of monitoring the evolution of this new Chrome Share menu and knowing the changes that it brings in each iteration that is carried out, until knowing, if it occurs, under what conditions it reaches the stable version.

It would also be interesting to know if other web browsers will also implement something similar and under what conditions they will allow it, which then could make the use of the social buttons integrated in the websites stagger.

Currently, in addition to the buttons, users can use extensions and add-ons to add sharing functions to the browser that we are using by default. Undoubtedly, it is an aspect that we must monitor more closely, for all that this implies in the way in which we handle the websites and the content that is offered on them.

Image Credit: Chromestory