chivalry 2 review: multiplayer carnage in the middle ages

In the beginning there was Age of Chivalry, a peculiar “total conversion” mod that transformed the never too celebrated Half-Life 2 into the stage of grandiose pitched battles, fought at the tip of the blade between legions of avid warriors in armor. Three years after the founding of Torn Banner Studios, the team led by Steve Piggott had already laid the foundations of the “medieval combat” subgenre, and shortly thereafter would ratify its playful alphabet with Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, a title destined to become a small cult for lovers of multiplayer carnage (here you can brush up on our review of Chilvary Medieval Warfare).

Although the Canadian studio’s experiment never spawned legions of emulators, as did PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds a decade later, the concept behind Chivarly has definitely left a mark on the industry, paving the way for brilliant productions such as the recent Mordhau, the first work of the Slovenian team Triternion (here is our preview of Mordhau). Regardless of their respective merits, none of these videogame proselytes have managed to replicate the unique identity of their common ancestor, who with Chivarly 2 returns to be the backbone of an experience as brutal as it is exhilarating.

War is a (semi) serious thing

In a nutshell, what makes Chivarly 2 so unique and special is its extraordinary ability to generate clinically relevant doses of foment, which flows in rivers between the jerseys of a playful sector characterized by a strong emphasis on team dynamics, on the sense of participation that one tries to storm a target side by side with a crowd of equally excited armigers. If the aforementioned Mordhau can, for example, count on a more technical and multifaceted combat system, at the basis of a more marked competitive dimension, Chivalry 2 focuses on the immediacy of the skirmishes and the choral spectacularity of the battles, amplified by the magnificence of scenarios overloaded with personality and strategic opportunities. Despite being anything but renouncing, the combat system of the title of Torn Banner Studios therefore shows a different balance between realism and arcade concessions, which does not fail to offer fertile ground for occasional (not so much) exploits of wonderful nonsense.

Skills such as the act of facing a knight in war gear relying only on the offensive potential of a battered grouper, choice from a multitude of improvised weapons (objects such as candelabra, wagon wheels, severed limbs, anvils, marking irons can be recovered in the field as needed) for its phenomenal aerodynamic profile. In short, among the distinctive features of Chivalry 2 there is a rather picturesque and highly situational “meta”, which leaves the players free to indulge their war impulses without having to worry too much about ending up on the wrong side of the story, given that the focus of the production it’s pure fun.

This does not mean that the skill of the players is a secondary factor in the context of the experience, also because the expertise of individual soldiers and their ability to create effective tactical synergies always have a substantial impact on the course of the clashes.

Regarding the first aspect, iChivalry 2’s combat system is made up of mechanics that are simple to learn but difficult to master at best: starting from a trio of basic attacks (slash, lunge and pimp), users can in fact use the right stick (or the mouse) to alter the trajectory of the blow and circumvent the defenses of the opponents, perhaps intercepting at the same time the assaults in arrival. By pressing the keys with the right timing it is also possible to speed up the rhythm of the hits, or to repel those of the enemy with a quick hilt.

The assortment of defensive techniques also includes parries (which if carried out at the right time can open the way to powerful counterattacks) and dodges, and there is no shortage of attacks on the run and “special” techniques that vary depending on the weapon used. The equipment available to the fighters depends on the chosen class, and depending on the tool will also change the amount of damage inflicted, as well as the range and speed of each assault. Each of the four classes (vanguard, knight, footman and archer) also offers different values ​​of health, stamina and speed, and depending on the selected secondary archetype (there are three per category) offers different options regarding the armamentarium and the support skills available. Between healing horns, firebombs and defensive barricades, these additional abilities can prove to be really valuable during battles, and add an intriguing tactical substrate to any war action, especially if used at the right time and following the cooperative logic of the gameplay. Incidentally, yes, “friendly fire” is an element to be taken into due account.

The final piece of this playful mosaic is a tripartite progression system that includes a global level, one related to a specific weapon category and a class rank. While the first two allow you to unlock cosmetic items to purchase to customize your alter ego (the character editor is quite generous, but the interface leaves something to be desired), the third grants access to the various subclasses and related additional equipment.

In general, the system set up by Torn Banner proves to be functional to the purposes of the title, although its weight in the balance of the experience becomes less and less incisive as the hours go by. On the other hand, the characteristics of Chivalry 2 mean that the sense of progression is more than anything else linked to the growth of the personal skills of the players, in the context of a playful offer that proves varied and satisfying, net of some problems on the front of the balancing.

Pros and cons of a single recipe

As anticipated, the more arcade nuances of Chivalry 2’s gameplay help to define its particular playful character, and to make the experience extremely enjoyable even for the less accustomed to this kind of products. On the other hand, however, the same traits tend to reduce the importance of the “skill factor” a little. in the economy of battles. The management – really generous – of the stamina allows in fact to perform long chains of blows and parries without having to worry about measuring the forces, and this can sometimes distort the gap between beginners and experts, going to unnaturally prolong the duration of the duels. The developers should then take care of reviewing the effectiveness of the archersEspecially on consoles: the bows’ remarkable rate of fire, coupled with the support of aim assist, gives shooters substantial advantages that their poor damage resistance struggles to compensate. We also noticed a certain inconsistency in the handling of hitboxes, which occasionally significantly affects the fate of a fight.

Net of these hitches, which could be greatly reduced in the months to come, we would like to underline once again the value of the playful proposal assembled by the Torn Banner Studios team, perfectly able to offer dozens and dozens of hours of furious fun in a concert of broken screams, brutal amputations and blood floods. To fuel the martial fury of the players we find a well-measured amount of content, albeit not particularly abundant. Chivalry 2 currently offers a total of three game modes (team-based 32v32, 20v20 and free-for-all), with a total of five maps reserved for objective-based battles plus three additional arenas for deathmatches.

As for the first category of scenarios, the beating heart of production, the developers have done an excellent job of placing a wide range of milestones on the player’s path that dynamically vary based on performance of their army, and of course their role as defenders or attackers.

Dressing in the colors of the Agatha and the Freemasons, the two warring factions, it will happen that we have to facilitate the advance of rams and elephants with blows, storm the courtyard of a fortress, set an entire village on fire and protect with life a group of trebuchets defending an isolated tower, in a riot of memorable deeds and acts of heroic idiocy: the two faces of a pleasantly two-faced title, as epic as it is light-hearted.

In support of the quality of the experience we also find an intelligent and refined level design, which feeds the variety and strategic depth of the gameplay by pushing players to make their way through green plains, dark woods, fortified villages, alleys, bridges, towers, city walls and richly decorated rooms, in a kaleidoscope of scenery that often hosts interactive elements such as catapults and ballistae.

To enhance the whole we find a well-made artistic direction, which allows you to turn a blind eye to some of the most obvious defects of a solid but far from stellar technical sector. Flying over the qualitative fluctuations of texturing and effects, the least convincing aspect concerns the animations of the characters which, in tandem with the frenetic nature of the game, are somewhat rigid and awkward.

It is worth underlining that these uncertainties do not significantly impact the substance of the gameplay, and therefore the enjoyment of the package put together by Torn Banner Studios. As for the specifications of the PS5 version, the two different presets of the game (graphics and frame-rate) do not show a particularly significant gap in terms of fluidity (always around 60 fps), and therefore we advise you to opt for the in mode. 4K. Moving on to the features of the DualSense, Chivalry 2 takes advantage of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for amplify the player’s involvement and the physicality of a visceral combat system, satisfying and characterized by a good impact yield. The sound sector is also excellent – especially as regards the effects – and the netcode, which only rarely shows the side with some small sagging.