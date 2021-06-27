Chip shortage will get worse before it gets better, according to Intel

The global chip shortage will continue to worsen for the time being, according to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. With the industry forecast to endure an increasingly worse situation during the second half of 2021. Before there is any real hope of recovery.

The shortage in semiconductor production affecting the supply of chips for electronic devices is believed not to reach its worst stage yet, the Intel chief believes. Speaking in an interview, Gelsinger proposes that shoratage could reach that point before the end of 2021.

The lack of supply of semiconductors will reach its lowest point in the second half of the year; before beginning his road to recovery, Gelsinger said, according to Bloomberg. However, even that may not be enough for some chip production customers.

“I do not expect the chip industry to return to a healthy supply and demand situation until 2023,” said the Intel CEO. “For a variety of industries, I think it’s still getting worse before it gets better.”

Earlier in June, Gelsinger said there would likely be no real solution to the major problems facing the industry for several years; specifically to “address the shortage of casting capacity, substrates and components.”

While Intel’s ownership of its factories has put it in a better position to keep up with consumer and industry demand compared to companies that outsource to others, Gelsinger pointed to other areas of computer production that are being affected by the shortage.

The chip industry is poised for a period of long-term growth, he suggests, fueled by 5G, electric vehicles and the expanded use of AI, in addition to the industry’s efforts to end the shortage crisis.