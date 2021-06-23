chip shortage continues to rise and further threatens smartphone prices

The end of the pandemic, or at least its proximity, is news for which we must all congratulate ourselves, although far from what it may seem, it also has its dark side. And it is that the demand for products of all kinds has exploded with the gradual return to normality, which is causing a shortage of raw materials at all levels. Which in turn is causing an inflationary spiral that we will see how it ends. But when it comes to technology, it is clear that smartphones and smart devices in general are being greatly affected, and as we know now, more and more.

Even longer deadlines for chip deliveries

Yesterday we knew that Seat was going to have to stop production for three days due to the shortage of chips, and now we know that in the field of smartphones, the shortage is increasingly evident, with longer delivery times. As we know through a new study, the delivery time of chips in the month of May it has increased by seven days compared to the month of April, which raises the lead time for new chip orders is 18 weeks. We are therefore talking about a waiting time of more than four months to be able to deliver the orders that were made in the month of May.

A Snapdragon processor Qualcomm

This is the highest delivery interval this study has seen since it was conducted among vendors. The previous peak in chip lead time had occurred in 2018, it is now four weeks longer than it was then. The risk of this situation in the long term is high, and that, paradoxically, could culminate in an excess supply. There is a possibility that equipment manufacturers will panic and make excess orders to hoard, and get a larger stock.

Which means that many manufacturers could be ordering above your actual needs, which in turn would be causing this shortage in the short term. A whiting that bites its tail, since the shortage increases the hoarding of the manufacturers and in turn lengthens the delivery times. Therefore, it is to be expected that in the coming months we will continue to see a rise in prices in many products.

>