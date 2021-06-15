China studies avoiding wireless fast charging systems above 50W

Despite the advances in the capabilities of wireless fast charging technologies, in China they are studying imposing a maximum power ceiling for security reasons and interference in other systems, according to the Chinese portal Mydrivers now echoes.

The aforementioned media now reports that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China posted a draft on its website last February about a new regulation in which it will limit the capacity of these to a maximum power of 50W, accepting receiving feedback for improvement.



Organizing the radio space for security reasons

In the aforementioned draft, they argue that too high wireless fast charging power could cause problems for aviation, maritime transport, astronomical observation, among other aspects.

This maximum power cap collides head-on in advances like the one seen recently with Xiaomi and its 120W wireless charging system.

Clarify that manufacturers will be able to market and distribute devices with higher maximum power in international markets, affecting the limitation only to the domestic market.

To this end, the regulations, which are not yet in force, intend to establish an orderly regulation of radioelectric spectrum resources to wireless charging systems to avoid interference with other media.

Perhaps it is the first step of what may arrive in other markets in the future

In this way, if a manufacturer launches a device with wireless charging above 50W, the Chinese government could suspend its availability in domestic markets.

At the moment we do not know if other markets will continue to lag behind or it will be in China where only this limitation will be.

At this point, it is possible that over time studies may appear that seek to establish possible problems between wireless charging systems that may affect other aspects.

With this in mind, it is possible that in the future new regulations could arrive in other markets that could reduce the capacities of the most innovative systems for the sake of security, so it will be a matter of time before this develops as the newest systems arrive advances of the different manufacturers.

As always, it will be a matter of waiting for the different markets to try to regulate the radioelectric space according to the advances in wireless fast charging, as we are used to seeing.